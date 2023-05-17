The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
St. Croix County
Highway: WIS 35
Location: County C in town of Somerset to Laser Drive in the village of Somerset
Schedule: April 26 to late October
Cost: $$6.57 million
Description: Replacing the pavement from County C to Laser Drive; upgrading the WIS 35/Church Hill Road/Main Street intersection and adding new traffic signals; and replacing and upgrading utilities.
Traffic impacts: WIS 35 is closed to through traffic from the WIS 35/Church Hill Road/Main Street intersection to Laser Drive, with the following detours in place:
- East of the intersection: Traffic is being detoured via Lagrandeur Road, Lemire Street, SMC Drive and Laser Drive.
- West of the intersection: Traffic is being detoured via Main Street, which becomes County VV, to WIS 35/64 to WIS 35.
Highway: WIS 65
Location: I-94 westbound ramp to just south of Wagner Drive in Roberts
Schedule: April 3 to November
Cost: $6.47 million
Description: Expanding WIS 65 from two to four lanes from the I-94 westbound ramp terminal to about 1,200 feet north of 70th Avenue; installing turn lanes, traffic islands and new traffic signals at the 70th Avenue intersection; upgrading drainage; placing permanent signage and new pavement markings; and modifying the park and ride lot.
Traffic impacts: Traffic on WIS 65 is limited to a single lane of traffic north of the roundabout north of the westbound I-94 exit ramp for a short distance and is then split to one lane in each direction. In addition, the WIS 65/70th Avenue intersection has been shifted to the north, and traffic is controlled with temporary signals.
Highway: I-94
Location: Safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) off eastbound I-94 east of Hudson
Schedule: Sept. 12, 2022, to October 2023
Cost: $21.98 million
Description: Replacing the existing SWEF building with a modern one, reconstructing the parking lots and ramp/loop roadways and constructing an automated truck traffic monitoring system along eastbound I-94, a virtual weigh station along US 12 and an approximate 300-foot communications tower near the new building.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following off-site impacts:
- Westbound I-94:
- There will be a continuous median shoulder closure with barrier wall until temporary widening of the eastbound median is removed later this summer.
- Eastbound I-94:
- There will be a continuous left-lane closure in the three-lane portion of I-94 near the US 12 interchange and lane shift until temporary widening of the eastbound median is removed later this summer. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained.
- There will be a continuous outside shoulder closure with barrier wall at the SWEF ramp locations until tie-in work is completed this summer.
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
- Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
- 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
- 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
- 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
- 5 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
- 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following lane closures on I-94 for the coming week on:
- Westbound I-94:
- 8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday
- 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday
- 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday
- 5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday
- 6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday
- 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday
- Eastbound I-94
- 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday
- 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday
- 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday
- 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday
- 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday
- 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday
Regionwide Pavement Marking Project
Highway: Various
Location: Various
Schedule: March 8 to October
Cost: $909,337
Description: Replacing epoxy highway paint pavement markings on highways across the region.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging where painting operations are occurring.
