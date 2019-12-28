‘Tis the season of giving, and what better way to thank a local volunteer, than to give her a new furnace! Countryside Plumbing and Heating, Inc. of New Richmond has teamed up with Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems to honor individuals that do “whatever it takes” to make a difference in their community by awarding a local hero with a free high-efficiency Bryant furnace as well as installation in their home.
In 2015 Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems began the Community Heroes program and describes it as "A way to honor local heroes who make a difference in their community. There is no one definition of what makes a hero, but most tend to be unsung quietly doing amazing work for the improvement of their community. Heroes demonstrate how people with passion and determination can use their life to make a difference. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and not all Heroes wear a cape or even a uniform. They might be your neighbor, your colleague, your friend or someone that you see is making a positive impact."
Nominations were received through early November and then a panel of judges was assembled of local officials from New Richmond. This year there were five nominations received, so the panel judged the nominations based on five criteria on a scale of 1-5. Once the scores were tallied, a winner was decided upon. Since 2015, the program has recognized over 100 heroes across Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Upper Michigan.
The winner of this year's Community Hero Award selected from a field filled with deserving nominees is Lori DeBoer of Clear Lake.
DeBoer is the 3K lead teacher at the New Richmond Area Centre, married to Warren and the mother of three children. She is currently the general leader for the Forest Timberwolves 4-H club in St. Croix County as well as a recognized 36-year 4-H volunteer leader in the county.
DeBoer’s volunteerism shines through in the various committees and roles she holds and her passion and giving it your all can be seen in a portion of the nomination sent in for the Community Hero award, “Lori DeBoer is simply amazing.... She gives of herself 100 times over before doing something for herself. Lori is a 30+ year 4H leader and volunteer for St. Croix County. She is the general leader for the Forest Timberwolves 4H club which is one of our larger clubs in the county. The task of general leader involves setting up monthly meetings, keeping track of each members projects and getting them ready for the fair, setting up community volunteer projects, educational activities, club events and so much more that I probably don't even know about!! And beyond the 4H club leader role, she is also on the county fair board, St. Croix Valley PRCA rodeo committee, St. Croix County Livestock Committee, county 4H leaders council and also a state planning committee for American Spirit educational trip, all of which are volunteer commitments.
And her time.... everyone's time is so valuable these days and she gives of hers so freely. She chaperones trips cross country, making sure that 40+ youth are safe both mentally and physically while learning of our country's history. Lori's hours spent donating her time for all of the volunteer groups is tremendous. During the county fair, she camps there for days before the fair even starts until after it is done to make sure everything runs smoothly, and all animals and exhibits are taken care of on the fair grounds and taken offsite safely. Lori's care and compassion for the youth of our county is unbelievable. She strives to make sure these kids in the 4H organization all go away with educational growth as well as the understanding of achievement through volunteerism and working with others.”
DeBoer started with the 4-H organization as a child member and graduated from being a member and then continued in the program as she felt it was such a wonderful organization that offers so much, she felt she had to return the favor and give back. Her time given to the program on a weekly basis, matches the hours that some people put into their daily job … and these hours are given after a full day’s work. DeBoer’s passion for the 4-H youth program is summed up in her statement, “If we don’t support our youth, we have nothing to complain about when they don’t succeed.”
Countryside Plumbing and Heating, Inc. is proud and humbled to honor all past and current Bryant Community Heroes in giving the gift of a free Bryant furnace during the holiday season in hopes of spreading a little joy… and warmth. To nominate someone you think is deserving of this honor, make sure to go to www.bryantcommunityheroes.com in May 2020 once nominations are once again open. There are so many unsung heroes in our communities, so be a voice for them and nominate someone you know for next year’s program.
