The Garms Family uplifts people with real music, stories, and God’s Word

The Garms Family will bring “A Christmas Concert of Comfort and Joy” to the area at Baldwin Christian Reformed Church, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 11. All are invited. With pure harmonies and live instruments, The Garms Family’s “A Christmas Concert of Comfort and Joy” is a remarkable musical presentation. The Garms Family is David and Kris Garms with their sons and daughters, Ben, Taylor, Leesha, Sam, Jayme, and Caleb. None of the three brothers and three sisters have had instrument or vocal lessons. Family hymn sings in the living room grew into over 15 instruments, 10 CDs, and full-time touring across America. Guitars, piano, drums, fiddle, banjo, upright bass, dobro, and mandolin make up the core band. All members are skilled vocalists—from soprano to deep bass—and they switch leads, trios, and quartets.
The Garms Family calls their music “acoustic Christian.” People who like Southern Gospel love their style. Bluegrass lovers eat up their instruments. Fans of Keith and Kristyn Getty are drawn to their original songs. Between songs, the Garms Family weaves God’s Word, the Gospel, and their own stories of God’s goodness when life has been hard.
Audiences attend The Garms Family’s concerts wanting good music and a fun time. They walk away realizing they got so much more: Hope, comfort, a smile on their face—or maybe the first time to cry in years. The Garms Family inspires faith and hope as they share their hearts and God’s love to uplift discourage people. “…emotional, powerful, professional and Gospel rolled into one!” (Pastor James Thomas, St. Charles, Missouri)
When not on tour in their 45-foot bus, The Garms Family lives in Arkansaw, Wisconsin, renovating a retired school into a concert hall (called “The Gospel Gym”), recording studio, and residence. They also host a free livestream concert series, “Sunday Nights of Encouragement,” on Facebook and YouTube. Visit www.thegarmsfamily.com to learn more or join the family on social media.
