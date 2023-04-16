The Garms Family uplifts people with real music, honest stories, and God’s Word, bringing "A Night of Encouragement" across America.

With pure harmonies and live instruments, The Garms Family’s "A Night of Encouragement" is a remarkable musical presentation. The Garms Family is David and Kris Garms with their sons and daughters, Ben, Taylor, Leesha, Sam, Jayme, and Caleb. None of the three brothers and three sisters have had instrument or vocal lessons. Family hymn sings in the living room grew into over 15 instruments, ten CDs, and full-time touring across America. Guitars, piano, drums, fiddle, banjo, upright bass, dobro, and mandolin make up the core band. All members are skilled vocalists—from soprano to deep bass—and they switch leads, trios and quartets. 

