The Garms Family uplifts people with real music, honest stories, and God’s Word, bringing "A Night of Encouragement" across America.
With pure harmonies and live instruments, The Garms Family’s "A Night of Encouragement" is a remarkable musical presentation. The Garms Family is David and Kris Garms with their sons and daughters, Ben, Taylor, Leesha, Sam, Jayme, and Caleb. None of the three brothers and three sisters have had instrument or vocal lessons. Family hymn sings in the living room grew into over 15 instruments, ten CDs, and full-time touring across America. Guitars, piano, drums, fiddle, banjo, upright bass, dobro, and mandolin make up the core band. All members are skilled vocalists—from soprano to deep bass—and they switch leads, trios and quartets.
The Garms Family calls their music “acoustic Christian.” People who like Southern Gospel love their style. Bluegrass lovers eat up their instruments. Fans of Keith and Kristyn Getty are drawn to their original songs. Between songs, The Garms Family weaves God’s Word, the Gospel, and their own stories of God’s goodness when life has been hard.
They will perform 7 p.m., April 22 at First Reformed Church, 1120 11th Ave., Baldwin. An hour before is the opportunity to meet and greet the new pastor Zach DeWitt and wife Heather.
