The first half of the 2010’s in Baldwin
This week’s issue of the Bulletin had already planned to run a 2019 year-in-review and the best of yesterday’s news, when news staff decided to add one more – a look back at the last 10 years in Baldwin since we are coming upon the end of a decade. This week’s is the first half, next week will be the second.
2010 – St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team claimed its second state title. Jake Keefer was nominated as one of 400 high school football players to play in the Army All-American Bowl that will be played in San Antonio, Texas in January 2011. Keefer later announced he committed to play football at University of Wisconsin-Madison. On July 26, the Nolato Group, based in Torekov, Sweden, announced the acquisition of Baldwin-based Contour Plastics. The Jacobson family announced they will be relinquishing their Chevrolet franchise starting in November 2010. The Jacobson family has been affiliated with General Motors for the past 38 years.
2011 -- Tracy Carlson was named the new Village of Baldwin Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer. She was a resident of Baldwin for the last nine years and had previously worked in real estate. Anderson Ford in Baldwin becomes River Valley Ford. “We have operated the store now for five years and felt it was time for the dealership to take on its own identity,” said co-owner Corey Hawkins. Tiffanie Nigbor will start July 1 as the new principal of Greenfield Elementary. For the past three years she was principal at the elementary school in Brillion. She replaces the retiring Gary Hoffman. The Baldwin-Woodville softball team took second in state in Division 2 softball, losing to Union Grove 1-0.
2012 – Nilssen’s announced they have purchased the Hinck’s Economart in Ellsworth. Scott Benoy stepped down as boys varsity basketball coach. In his 22 years, Benoy won six Middle Border Conference titles and four regional titles. J.R. Dachel was named the new Middle School Principal, replacing Jon Hinzman, who resigned. Dachel was previously the Athletic Director. B-W graduate and history teacher Jason Sell was promoted to replace Dachel. He will also serve as Dean of Students. The Baldwin-Woodville softball team won the Division 2 state softball title. The former Baldwin Cooperative Creamery, what seemed to be a long-time fixture at the east end of Baldwin’s Main Street came down.
2013 – Dave and Susie Willink are the new owners of the Village Pharmacy. They are replacing Dane and Deb Rasmussen, whose family has owned the retail pharmacy for the past three generations. Eric Russell will be the new Baldwin-Woodville Superintendent of Schools, starting July 1. Russell, the High School Principal, is replacing the retiring Rusty Helland. Russell’s replacement will be David Brandvold, who is coming from the Edgar School District. The Baldwin-Woodville softball team came in second at WIAA Division 2 state. The Coachman Supper Club is a crime scene after an arson fire which started July 16 was extinguished with help from eight area fire departments. Baldwin-Woodville math teacher Jim Rumpel ran Mt. Evans in Colorado, the mountain in the United States with the highest elevation paved roadway.
2014 – Baldwin Area Medical Center has purchased 98 acres on the northwest side of the I-94/USH 63 interchange with plans to start construction of a new facility when the crops on the land have been harvested. The new facility will be completed sometime in 2016. The St. Croix Valley Fusion qualified for the WIAA State Girls Hockey Tournament by beating Superior in the Sectional Final. Baldwin Police Chief Jim Widiker announced he’s retiring after 34 years in law enforcement, 23 of those as Chief. His replacement will be Darren Krueger. Wes and Mary Bol, owners of Bol’s Lanes and Lounge sold the business to Mike Dorwin and brothers Bruce and Joe Achterhof. They plan on naming the business Strikers Lanes and Sports Bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.