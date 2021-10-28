The pool dome is currently up at the Baldwin-Woodville High School and there are scheduled hours for this winter. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the warm water all winter long.
There are morning weekday hours from 6:30 - 8 a.m. The pool is open at this time for lap swim as well as the shallow area being open. The shallow area would be perfect for bringing pre-school aged children to have some fun in the water with a parent. Weekdays also consist of hours after school from 4:00 - 7 p.m. This will be a time for open swim and eventually swimming lessons. The pool will be open on Saturdays from 8:00 - noon and 1:00 - 5:00. Sundays will consist of hours from 1:00 - 5 p.m.
These hours can change based on the availability of lifeguards. The best way to check if the pool is open on a particular day is to visit the pool website at sites.google.com/bwsd.k12.wi.us/baldwin-woodville-pool/pool-schedule. One can also access the schedule by navigating to the school district webpage (bwsd.k12.wi.us) and hovering over the community tab on the top of the page. A pull down menu will appear with the community pool listed as a link you can visit. Once on the webpage with the schedule you can easily subscribe to the Google calendar found there by clicking the Google icon on the bottom right corner of the calendar. The calendar will also show what water attractions will be open at the pool during each scheduled shift.
The school stated they are continuing to recruit more lifeguards for our staff. As we grow our lifeguard staff, we plan to have a more consistent weekly schedule with daily hours you can count on. If one is interested in becoming a lifeguard or know someone that would like to become a lifeguard they can contact Jarod Dachel by sending a message to jdachel@bwsd.k12.wi.us.
If one find itself coming to the pool often then a membership could be a good option. A membership during the winter months with the dome over the pool is $100 for an individual and $200 for a family. If one lives out of the school district then it is $125 for an individual and $250 for a family. This membership deal will also be the same for the summer months when the dome is down.
Dome Details
The dome was inflated Oct. 12 by Kraus-Anderson representatives.
“It went really smoothly,” said Kraus’ Cole Tobin. “It was inflated within 45 minutes and pressurized within two hours.”
Fifty guys worked on installing the dome, which measured 127 feet long, 107 feet wide and 35 feet tall. The dome is sloping, meaning all the rain and snow will fall to the bottom, erasing the chances of it collapsing similar to the Metrodome in Minneapolis did in 2010.
The dome marks the end of Kraus’ involvement on the Baldwin-Woodville athletic renovations. Tobin commented it’s been fun to work on athletic fields since most of their works are on classroom projects.
The B-W pool dome is also one of a kind as Tobin stated he believes it’s only the second one in the state like it. The first one belongs to Ellsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.