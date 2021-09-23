The Main Street in Baldwin Saturday will be full of people enjoying live music, sampling area vendors and activities to keep kids entertained.
Oh yeah, there’ll be something else ongoing as well: The 2021 Chili Fest.
The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce’s marquee event for the year returns to normalcy this year after a scaled-down version in 2020. The event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The schedule of events shows this will be unlike previous Chili Fests.
Over 30 businesses/organizations will be making 10 gallons of chili for the public to sample on. They will be judged three different ways: People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice and Best Booth Theme. Chili Fest organizers are asking participants to get creative with their booths as the theme is the television show “Survivor.”
The fourth and final way they can win is a new event this year. Similar to the Milwaukee Brewers Sausage Race, 13 businesses were listed on Chamber’s website as of last week to compete in Mascot Races. Competitors will range from The Great Root Beer Bear, sponsored by A&W to Healthy Hank, the Western Wisconsin Health representative.
If Chili doesn’t hit your pallet, there’ll be food stands from A&W, Culver’s, Nilssen’s and new vendors Sweet B’s and Echo Meats. All foods can be washed down with one’s favorite drink of choice in the beer and beverage tent.
For the youngsters, there will be face painting by Baldwin Royalty and entertainment at the Police, Fire and EMS stand. In addition, Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club will be making a return appearance to the Chili Fest as it is holding a photography contest in which amateur photographers can submit their best nature photo which will be judged during the event.
Live music will be provided by The Boondoggles. In addition, the third annual Chili Fest raffle will be held at 3:30 p.m. with prizes including a 12 month membership to Anytime Fitness and custard for a year and dinner and dessert for two donated by Culver’s.
Chamber officials also want to make it known Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m for the event.
History
Chili Fest was developed by the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce Board Members as a community fundraising event idea to submit for a tourism grant, which they received.
“The annual Chili Fest is organized each year by the Chamber Board Members who work in various committees throughout the year from Operations and Marketing,” the Chamber said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the amazing sponsors and community for supporting it each year, we couldn’t put it on with their continued support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.