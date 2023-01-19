It’s the best news a school-age kid gets during the winter months: Their school is cancelled for the day due to the weather.
Within the past month, that information has been popping up a lot as Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central have called off multiple school days to the snow and ice conditions.
To get an idea what leads Superintendents to make that call, both Eric Russell and Tim Widiker stated their rationale.
Both said they rely on the National Weather Service and its available resources in deciding.
“We try to wait until the morning because weather forecasts can change,” Russell, the B-W Superintendent said. “Therefore, we have the most accurate information. However, we do understand if we close school the night before it gives parents more time to plan.
“We do evaluate each situation because there are a lot of factors such as temperature, wind, and road conditions.”
Added Widiker, the SCC Superintendent: “Because the weather forecasts cover a very large area, I prefer not to cancel the night before unless it is avery large weather occurrence with a very high degree of certainty. I try to balance the advantage of our families to have advanced notice with the unpredictability of weather patterns.”
Russell said his decision is made in consultation with other district officials and numerous other superintendents.
“Each situation is slightly different,” Widiker said “There is a group of eight of us local superintendents in a text group that regularly communicate regarding the weather. I consult our transportation supervisor almost every time and consult with the administrative team as well.”
Russell said he tries to decide by 5:30 a.m., so the message can be sent out to families by 5:45 a.m. at the latest.
The 5:30 a.m., time is important for Widiker as well as that is his deadline for at least a two-hour late start.
“Kids CARE starts at 6 a.m., and a handful of our staff are leaving their homes to come to work around that time,” he added.
Both Superintendents said parental complaints about cancelling school and when it is done has
decreased over the years.
“Most of the time parents understand when we cancel,” Russell continued. “There are times when the forecast is wrong, and people get frustrated.”
Added Widiker: “Our families are terrific. I can’t remember the last time I received a complaint. Our families are understanding, patient and reasonable. They are thoughtful and proactive and have backup plans in place for each of their family’s individual needs for childcare if they need it.”
Since Dec. 15, five days have been called off, including the most recent Jan. 11 thanks to the ice.
“We have some snow days built into our calendar so at this time we are fine, but we anticipate future snow days will be virtual learning days,” Russell said before the Jan. 11 cancellation.
As for Central, some adjustments are needed. To meet the hours requirement set by the Department of Public Instruction, the middle and high school schedule was revised. The middle school day will now start five minutes earlier, while the high school will have seven minutes added to the end of each day. Furthermore, what was scheduled to be a staff development day for Feb. 17 will now be an E-learning day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.