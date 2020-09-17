Note: To continue honoring the Greatest Generation, the Bulletin is featuring Baldwin area residents who gave their lives in the Second World War.
Carl Dahl Jr. was the first Baldwin resident to lose his life during WWII. Dahl was 20 years old when he was killed in France in the summer of 1944.
He was born on June 15, 1924 in Baldwin. He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1942 before entering the service in March, 1943. He was shipped out in October of that year and was stationed in England until the invasion of Normandy. He was killed in action on July 31, 1944.
The August 24, 1944 edition of the Bulletin, wrote that Dahl “was a young man of the highest moral character — he never committed a dishonorable act of any kind and his entire life was an example to younger boys of the community who looked up to him and admired him. “Junior,” as we all called him, had one big ambition and that was to continue his education to prepare him for a life of service to his fellow men. All of the time that he was in the service he was looking forward to that day when he could again return to his schooling. Month after month he would send a part of his small pay as a private first class home to serve as a start on a nest-egg for his future schooling.
When so many boys bring heartache and dishonor to parents, it must be with a feeling of comfort and pride that Mr. and Mrs. Dahl can look back over the years, recalling nothing but happy memories.”
