The Baldwin Barndominium was named best individual entry at the 32nd annual Horse and Wagon Parade held by the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce Saturday.
Owner Sarah Tiry described the Barndominium as a local boarding barn which is super fun and family oriented. "We love to share the love for horses and care," Tiry stated.
Sue Lockling of S&S Stables in Farmington, Minn., was named best wagon entry. "Olaf is bringing the snow shower to Wisconsin, so everyone can get ready for snowmobiling and skiing," she said in her description.
Besides the parade, wagon rides were available and kids were able to get their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
