Caregiving for a family member or friend can be stressful – physically, emotionally, and financially. The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County has openings for their Managing Caregiver Stress Workshop and Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These resources are free and help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative.
Managing Caregiver Stress Workshop
Join a workshop for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions. You will learn about self-care strategies and techniques to increase relaxation and reduce stress. Sign up today and learn how to manage the daily stresses you face as a caregiver.
• Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
• Location: St. Croix County Government Center – Rm 1216
1101 Carmichael Rd, Hudson, WI 54016
Registration is required, and class size is limited. Please register by Monday, September 26.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers Classes
Whether you provide care for a spouse, partner, parent, or friend, your role as a caregiver is important. The Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes are designed to help caregivers:
• Improve self-confidence
• Manage time, set goals, and solve problems
• Better communicate their feelings
• And find helpful resources
This series consists of six classes held once a week led by ADRC’s Dementia Care Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator. Participants will receive handouts and a book, The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class.
