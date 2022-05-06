The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is hosting a free educational series called Powerful Tools for Caregivers. These classes help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. Whether you provide care for a spouse, partner, parent, or friend, your role as a caregiver is important.
Classes will be held virtually on Tuesdays from April 26 through May 31 from 5:30 to 7pm. This series consists of six virtual classes held once a week. Classes are led by ADRC’s Dementia Care Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator and are designed to help caregivers:
• Reduce stress
• Improve self-confidence
• Manage time, set goals, and solve problems
• Better communicate their feelings
• Make tough decisions
• Find helpful resources
Registration is required, and class size is limited. Participants will receive handouts and a book, The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class. For more information or to register contact Kim at 715-381-4411 or kimberly.bauer@sccwi.gov.
