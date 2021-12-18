The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is hosting a free educational series called Powerful Tools for Caregivers. Classes will be held virtually on Mondays from Jan. 24 through Feb. 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. This series consists of six virtual classes held once a week and provides caregivers the tools they need to take care of themselves while caring for an older adult. Classes are led by ADRC’s Dementia Care Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator and are designed to help caregivers:
• Reduce stress
• Improve self-confidence
• Find better balance in their lives
• Better communicate their feelings
• Make tough decisions
• Find helpful resources
Registration is required, and class size is limited. Participants will receive handouts and a book, The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class. If you live within St. Croix County, the cost of the book will be covered, which is $25. If you are registering from another county, we can contact the County you reside in to see if they will cover the cost of the book. There is no fee for the class. For more information or to register contact Kim at 715-381-4411 or kimberly.bauer@sccwi.gov.
