The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is hosting a free educational series called Powerful Tools for Caregivers. This series provides caregivers the tools they need to take care of themselves while caring for an older adult. Classes are led by ADRC’s Dementia Care Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator and are designed to help caregivers:
• Reduce stress
• Improve self-confidence
• Manage time, set goals and solve problems
• Better communicate their feelings
• Make tough decisions
• Find helpful resources
The series consists of six in-person classes held once a week. Classes will be held in-person at the St. Croix County Government Center on Wednesdays from Oct. 6 through Nov. 10 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Registration is required, and class size is limited. Participants will receive handouts and a book, The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class. Caregivers can contact the ADRC of St. Croix County for more information and to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.