The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) has openings in their free educational series called Powerful Tools for Caregivers. These classes help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. The interactive lessons, discussions, and brainstorming in these classes will help you take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life. Whether you provide care for a spouse, partner, parent, or friend, your role as a caregiver is important.

Classes will be held virtually on Thursdays from March 23 through May 4 from 1:30 to 3pm. There will be no class on April 20. This series consists of six virtual classes held once a week. Classes are led by Dementia Care Specialists from St. Croix and Trempealeau Counties and are designed to help caregivers:

