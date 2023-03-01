The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) has openings in their free educational series called Powerful Tools for Caregivers. These classes help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. The interactive lessons, discussions, and brainstorming in these classes will help you take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life. Whether you provide care for a spouse, partner, parent, or friend, your role as a caregiver is important.
Classes will be held virtually on Thursdays from March 23 through May 4 from 1:30 to 3pm. There will be no class on April 20. This series consists of six virtual classes held once a week. Classes are led by Dementia Care Specialists from St. Croix and Trempealeau Counties and are designed to help caregivers:
Reduce stress
Improve self-confidence
Manage time, set goals, and solve problems
Better communicate their feelings
Make tough decisions
Find helpful resources
Registration is required, and class size is limited. Participants will receive handouts and a Caregiver Helpbook, which follows the curriculum and provides additional tools to address specific caregiver issues. For more information or to register contact Kim at 715-381-4411 or kimberly.bauer@sccwi.gov.
“After taking this class I am a more confident caregiver," said a class participant. "Having tools to resolve problems is a definite advantage in becoming a better caregiver and a happier, wiser, healthier me...and a healthier us!”
