 Construction is wrapping up for the season on many Wisconsin highways, but motorists are advised to slow down, put their phone down and drive with caution in the remaining work zones. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is encouraging Thanksgiving holiday travelers to plan ahead for heavy traffic along key travel corridors. Peak travel periods are anticipated between noon and 8 p.m. on Wednesday (November 23) and again on Sunday (November 27).

“Whether you are traveling near or far this holiday weekend, please buckle up, drive sober, watch out for deer and follow posted speed limits,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Those responsible decisions can prevent crashes and help ensure a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving for everyone.”

