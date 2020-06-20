Wow. What a crazy year it has been. I have made countless memories and met so many amazing people this past year. A year ago, I would have never imagined all the things this experience has brought me. I have learned many life lessons, and most importantly I have four new best friends. I am so glad I got to spend my reign with Tessa, Gabby, McKenna and Madison.
I would like to thank the local businesses, including our sponsors, Next Generation Auto, ReStyle & Co, Boldt’s Plumbing and Heating, the Baldwin Greenhouse, Western Wisconsin Health, Adoray’s Treasure from The Heart, Flagship Ford, The St. Croix Riders Saddle Club, Travis Smith Roofing and Nilssen’s Foods. Thank you for supporting us while we represented Baldwin.
Thank you to our Queen’s Committee, Carrie Krueger, Ryma Lindquist, Jennifer Soergel and Megan Timmerman. Your support and guidance over the course of our time on the Baldwin Royalty Court is much appreciated; especially as we navigate this uncertain time.
I also need to give a huge shoutout to our float driver, Gary Hammond. Gary always had the float looking its best and always has Kool-Aid Jammers and water for us girls to enjoy. I think I speak for the whole court when I say we will miss spending our summer with Gary.
Although the end of our reign has not gone the way we expected, we are excited to crown the new court in the near future.
