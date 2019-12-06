To the Editor,
Since May 2011, I have been lucky enough to have served the people of the Village of Baldwin as a Village trustee. In almost nine years, we have seen street and roofing projects, personnel changes, skyrocketing insurance costs, equipment purchases, budgets, building built and buildings destroyed. There have been decisions made, easy – and not so easy ones. I have served on the Ambulance, United Fire, Public Safety & Personnel, and Finance Committees over the years and I have enjoyed representing the people of this fine Village on these important committees. The people that the Village of Baldwin employs are some of the finest people in our community! They work hard and they care about our community. That is evident in the quality of our emergency services, (Police, Fire and Ambulance), the appearance of our community and the thriving businesses here. The Village of Baldwin is a place to be proud of!
My husband, Kevin, and I have raised three boys while we have lived in the village. Our family benefited from the great schools, the community pool, local businesses and local organizations. All of us, including our children, either have worked, or still work here in the Village of Baldwin. But now our children are grown, and Kevin and I are looking for a new adventure. We both grew up in the country and would like to live there again. Therefore, the new decade will start with us selling our home of 23 years.
Since we will no longer live within the Village, I can no longer serve on the Board. Therefore, I have submitted my resignation to the Village President, Willie Zevenbergen, effective Monday, Dec. 16.
I am writing this letter for two reasons. First, I want to encourage you all to consider participating in our local governments. Whether it is Village Board, Town Board, School Board or County Board, there are seats that will be up for reelection in the Spring Election, including the one I will be vacating. If you are interested in the decisions that are being made and want to be part of the process, don’t hesitate to run. Men, WOMEN, young or old, you have something to offer. This is not a lifetime commitment, nor should it be. Running for local office is not like the circus (the only word I can think to call it) we see surrounding our State and National elections! You do not have to declare a political party, you don’t need to raise campaign funds, you just need to have a willingness to serve the community you live in and make thoughtful decisions regarding it.
Second, I would like to say thank you to everyone who has voted for me in past elections. I appreciate the confidence that you have placed in me to help lead our community. It has been an HONOR to serve you!!
Lisa Knutson
Baldwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.