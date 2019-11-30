The official kickoff Christmas celebration in Baldwin is turning 30 this year.
The Baldwin-Woodville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Horse Parade is Dec. 7., along Main Street.
Festivities start at 10 a.m., with pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus provided by Suzanne Wynveen Photography in the First Bank of Baldwin lobby. Treats will be provided by Nilssen’s Foods, Kwik Trip and Baldwin Perk.
One hour later, wagon rides down Main Street, sponsored by First Bank of Baldwin and Fennern Jewelers. If the weather is below 10 degrees, rides will be cancelled.
The parade then starts at 1 p.m.
The Chamber would like to thank the sponsors for this event: Stellar Graphics, First Bank of Baldwin, Suzanne Wynveen Photography, Nilssen’s Foods, Kwik Trip Baldwin, Baldwin Perk, Fennern Jewelers and Striker’s Lanes and Sports Bar.
