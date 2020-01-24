The 11th annual Bowls for the Soul, an event to support the Baldwin-Woodville Backpack Buddies Program, will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at the Baldwin-Woodville High School.
The B-W Backpack Buddies Program provides food assistance to families in the Baldwin-Woodville school district twice a month.
The Bowls for the Soul crew announced a change from previous editions. Businesses and supporters are asked to attend and not donate unless they feel the need to.
“Our hope is that the support for the program is to spread throughout our community in order to keep this event a huge success,” the crew said in an email to Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce members. “We are asking if you would be willing to help support this evening by attending, as we would enjoy having you. We want to be certain that you know that we are grateful for your support and you will be contacted next year.”
The silent auction, therefore, will be provided by staff members. Some of those items include candle basket, volleyball basket, hair/nail basket, hunting basket, gift card basket, cupcake basket and popcorn/movie basket.
Bowls will cost $5. Visitors will receive soup, bread, beverage and dessert.
If one has any questions or would like to help at the event, contact Shannon Kamm at 715-684-3321, ext. 4122. If one wants to donate for the Silent Auction, contact Jen Schommer at 715-684-3321, ext. 4150.
