A personal finance class is a graduation requirement at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
“It was the best thing the administration did,” said teacher Keith Stuedemann
Juniors usually take the class which uses the Dave Ramsey curriculum, emphasizing principles such as how to budget, save, avoid debt, and invest.
“Students don’t know how much college is going to cost,” Stuedemann continued. “For them it’s the first kind of a wake-up call. It’s nice to get to them as juniors so they have two summers to plan.”
Credit cards and interest rates are also popular topics.
“Stay away from credit cards until you can pay them off monthly,” he said. “It’s hard to go through college without debt, but students should be able to go to a college they can afford.”
David Brandvold, High School Principal, opined while students aren’t paying taxes and interest rates now, when they leave high school and get out on their own, they’ll remember those concepts Stuedemann talked about in this class.
“When it becomes more real and relevant, the lessons will continue to hit home for these kids,” Brandvold said. Such as Stuedemann telling the story of a former student funding his IRA while he was in college.
“That was a good feeling,” Stuedemann said.
Stuedemann said he read a study in which 75 percent of parents want to teach their kids about personal finance, but 80 percent of them want the schools to do it.
“It’s personal for a reason,” Brandvold said. “Parents don’t want their kids to know their financial situations.”
The class is continuing next year despite Stuedemann retiring at the end of the year. He told his students despite retiring at an earlier age than most, if he used Ramsey’s principals at an earlier age, he could’ve retired even earlier.
The District hired Joanna Lee as his replacement. Lee is currently student teaching and will graduate from UW-Stout this month.
“It was a priority for me to get someone into that position as soon as possible,” Brandvold said. “There are a lot of business positions available in public schools but not too many teachers to fill them.
“She chose us over a number of schools. It’s a feather in our cap.”
State requirement
Stuedemann believes making the finance class a requirement the best thing administration did was because it’s not a state requirement.
“I know an administrator in Minnesota who doesn’t have it as a course requirement because they don’t have the curriculum,” he said.
According to a recent article from The Badger Project on this topic, Wisconsin state law only requires school districts “adopt academic standards for financial literacy and incorporate instruction in financial literacy into curriculum in grades K-12.”
The March 9 article explained Gov. Tony Evers has proposed setting aside funding from the state surplus that would fund financial literacy classes statewide.
The Republican-controlled Legislature has a differing take.
According to State Sen. Duey Stroebel, a vice-chair on the powerful Joint Committee on Finance, said in the story, “I support financial literacy; however, I have reservations about state curriculum mandates because I believe curriculum decisions are best made at the local school board level.”
At least 18 states guarantee, or have committed to guaranteeing, all high school students to take a standalone personal finance course of at least one semester before graduation, according to Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit that promotes financial literacy education.
