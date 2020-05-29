Satisfy your taste buds as you explore the Taste of Baldwin! If you pre-ordered your meal from Western Wisconsin Health, don’t forget to pick that up 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 3. Join the Windmill Days Committee Friday evening at Nilssen’s for a root beer float and purchase your Windmill Days merchandise! Food trucks and local businesses will be offering up some delicious options that will be scattered around town. Food trucks will start 12 p.m., Friday for your lunch needs and serve you until 8 p.m.
Saturday the food trucks will open as early as 10 a.m. for your breakfast taste buds and will run until 8 p.m. or until they sell out. Echo Meats, Shills’ Chill Drinks, Lucky 8s Grill and Blackhawk hockey will be the food truck vendors for the 2020 Taste of Baldwin. You can find where the vendors are located on our website and our Facebook page or just walk, run, or bike around town to find them. On Friday, DJ's Restaurante Juda will have their full menu available in lieu of their food truck this year. Saturday, B Dub Nutrition, North Meets South, and HoggPen Bar & Grill will be serving up food and/or drink specials.
After you get done with your church service Sunday, head on over to Phoenix Grill & Event Center as they will be serving a big breakfast burrito from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or while supplies last). Follow Baldwin Windmill Days on Facebook to learn how to enter for a chance to win a prize just by eating! The Windmill Days Committee asks that you practice social distancing while waiting in line to place your order and to please use the hand sanitizer we have provided to you before approaching the food vendors.
Throughout the weekend we will have events (and prizes) that can be done virtually or with social distancing in mind. All the event rules will be posted via our website and Facebook page Friday, June 3. Here is a list of some of the events planned: Community Dinner, Baldwin Bike Tour, Scavenger Hunt, Photography Contest, Coloring Contest, Pound out the Pandemic Workout, Virtual Wine Tasting, Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, Dance Contest and Virtual 5k.
Keep an eye out for Grand Marshals Jerry and Bonnie Van Someren & Wayne and Ruth Veenendall around the town Saturday! We are honored to have them be a part of Windmill Days.
Thank you to our Sponsors for your continued support during this pandemic! This is not the Windmill Days inaugural event we had planned but we are committed to promoting community in these difficult times. Thank you to the community for your understanding and grace you give this new committee as we had to adjust during this time of unknowns. We had a great event planned that we can't wait to share with you next year, then to no event and then to a modified event. We feel this modified event, will still be fun for this community.
