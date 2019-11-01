The Baldwin-Woodville High School Theatre Department is less than two weeks away from opening night of Tarzan: The Stage Musical! The directors, cast, and crew have been hard at work and are looking forward to sharing with the community.
Tarzan tells the story of an infant boy orphaned on the shores of West Africa who is raised by a tribe of gorillas. The young boy strives for acceptance by his ape father (played by Caleb Heimer) while grappling with his uniqueness. When a human expedition arrives, Tarzan -now a man- encounters strangers like himself for the first time. Tarzan is played by Riley Gough and Young Tarzan by Abigail Rumpel.
We welcome you into the B-W Performing Arts Center “jungle” Nov. 7-10. Shannon Kamm and John Walker have been hard at work with the set crew completely transforming the auditorium into a rope swinging jungle playground that you have to see to believe! Performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 7, 8, 9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10. Visit the school website or call 715-698-2456 ext. 3119 to reserve your tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.