Baldwin-Woodville High School is thrilled to present Tarzan: The Stage Musical. The students and directors have been working tirelessly from summer rehearsals to countless practices since school started learning choreography, staging, and music for the big event. The musical is full of jungle adventures, amazing music by Phil Collins, and lots of aerial excitement.
Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.
See the classic story as never before as Tarzan (Riley Gough) swings into the auditorium and the apes play on a magical playground with structure and scenery made possible by John Walker and Shannon Kamm.
The directing team can’t wait for you to experience the joy that Tarzan has brought to them through the eyes of a wonderful cast and crew of talented high school students. Tickets are now on sale and all performances will be held at the Baldwin-Woodville Performing Arts Center on November 7-10. Tickets for the show may be purchased in advance for $7 by visiting the Baldwin-Woodville High School webpage: www.bwsd.k12.wi.us/school/high/ or by calling Chandra Lamb at 715-698-2456 x. 3119. Any remaining tickets can be purchased before each show at the Performing Arts Center.
