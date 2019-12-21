New restraints to restrain out of control juveniles have been ordered by the Amery Police after an investigation by the city’s law firm into allegations of improper use of force involving two incidents with students.
In both incidents, minors were restrained using duct tape.
Records obtained by the Amery Free Press under Wisconsin’s open records law show Amery police officer John Carlson was involved in both incidents. Carlson responded on his own to one call and was assisted by Police Chief Tom Marson on a second incident. One incident occurred in Dec. 2018 and the second in Feb. 2019.
One of the incidents occurred at Northwest Journey in Amery, the second at Lien Elementary.
Assistant Police Chief Joe Vierkandt filed a complaint Feb. 6, 2019, about the use of duct tape as a restraint. At a closed session during the March 6, 2019, Amery City Council meeting, the city agreed to hire City Attorney Paul Mahler to investigate the allegations.
Mahler hired Dan Breymeier, a former law enforcement officer, to conduct the investigation. Mahler and Breymeier gave their report and recommendations to the council during a closed session June 5.
The Free Press requested all records related to the investigation June 6, including bodycam footage. Mahler’s report, police and incident reports and statements from witnesses were received Nov. 19.
Mahler was unable to provide bodycam footage because he was unable to blur the face of minors in the footage.
The city declined to give notes from the investigation, citing the balancing test where “disclosure of investigation notes and witness interviews would create a chilling effect on officers, department staff, and members of the public from speaking candidly not only in respect to the current investigation but any future investigations of the department and deprive the City, the department and the public from the benefit of accurate and complete investigations involving officers and the department.”
Mahler’s report, obtained in the open records request, states the scope of the investigation “was meant to be complete while still considering cost to the City.” Breymeier was “not asked to draw conclusion as to the allegations made by Mr. Vierkandt.”
Mahler’s report states “the use of force essentially comes down to whether the force was reasonable as judged in light of the circumstances as they appeared to the officer at the time they acted. Stated another way, 20/20 hindsight should not be used in the evaluation. The purpose of the use of force is to control the situation and thus protect the safety of the officer, the subject and other individuals.
“Clearly the use of duct tape should not be viewed as standard operating procedure,” Mahler continues. “However the investigation did not find documentation that it is prohibited. It is our understanding that the department has since purchased restraints that could be used in the case of juveniles.”
Mahler tells the Council that “per state law, (the council) is not empowered to discipline police officers. That power would be held by a committee or single individual that the Council would appoint.”
During a closed session at the end of the May 6 council meeting, the council discussed a law enforcement disciplinary committee, but took no action.
The council took no action on Vierkandt’s complaints after hearing Mahler and Breymeier’s report in June.
According to records obtained from the Polk County Sheriff, police were called to Northwest Journey to restrain out of control students 89 times in the past five years. During the same time period, police were summoned to Lien Elementary 12 times, Amery Intermediate School 9 times, Amery Middle School 34 times and Amery High School 12 times for out of control students.
Incidents
Carlson and Marson responded to a call of an out of control juvenile at Northwest Journey Dec. 6, 2018. After trying to calm the juvenile, who had been hitting and biting staff members, Carlson “used duct tape to restrain (name) by wrapping his wrists and forearms together in front of him. I also wrapped his lower legs together.” Carlson states the juvenile removed the tape from his wrists with his teeth and the tape from his legs with his hands. Eventually, the juvenile calmed down before becoming agitated again. The juvenile is restrained with a bean bag chair the second time.
Carlson responds to call from Lien Elementary Feb. 1, 2019, for an out of control student. Staff members are attempting to restrain the student as Carlson arrives on scene. The student is kicking and Carlson uses duct tape around the child’s calves to keep them from kicking.
After the student is distracted by a smartphone app, they calm down enough for Carlson to remove the duct tape with school safety scissors. Carlson notes redness on the student’s skin in the area where the tape had been wrapped over his pants.
In his statement, Vierkandt notes that after raising concerns about these incidents with Marson and then City Administrator Kim Moore, Mayor Paul Isakson and city council member Tim Strohbusch, the city agrees to investigate the actions, only if a formal complaint is filed. Vierkandt files a complaint with Moore.
“In the end of this, the police department, City of Amery, the Community, and the child have all lost by the actions of two officers who acted unprofessionally and did not place the mission of the organization first,” Vierkandt says in the complaint.
City Attorney Mahler notes in his May report to the council that Carlson and Marson have each hired employment attorneys. Carlson and Marson each had the opportunity to file suit to block the release of the records, but neither did so.
Mahler states near the end of this report “This is and has been a difficult time for the Amery police department. Questions of motivation and credibility have arisen on all sides during the investigation. While not the focus of the investigation it became clear that personnel issues within the department remain an issue to be resolved to allow the department to move forward.”
