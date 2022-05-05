When you ask most 14 years olds about their future, you’re going to get an answer about their plans for the next day or week; certainly not what they’re going to do as an adult.
Gabriel Johnson is not one of those teenagers. He’s looking to the skies for his future.
Step one for the Baldwin-Woodville freshman is joining the Civil Air Patrol. The Civil Air Patrol is known as the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force, which leads to step two of Johnson’s plans: Becoming a pilot.
Johnson is achieving those dreams as he flew his first solo flight last year at the Osceola airport last year.
“It was amazing,” he said, about the opportunity. His flight was memorable in more ways than one.
“There were eight bald eagles soaring with him,” said mom Jennifer. “It was cool.”
The opportunity was under the watchful eye of advisor Paul Campobasso.
“He’s pretty driven,” Campobasso said. “He’s done a lot of studying and a lot of work.
“It’s not uncommon to wanting to become a member of the Air Force when you are 14 to make flying jets a career.”
Added Johnson: “For Paul to give me the controls for my first flight It takes a lot of trust.”
He is a member of the Red Wing Soaring Association and among his previous flights have included flying in a glider.
“It felt like I belonged up in that glider,” he said. “Being up there felt like the closest thing to being a bird.”
Added Campobasso: “Gabe came in very confident, and he proved it. He stuck with it, he took constructive criticism, progressed it in a real constructive matter.
“He’s constantly trying to improve.”
And for when he becomes a pilot, he has future planned.
“I want to fly F22s,” he said. “Because they’re badass,” when asked why.
After that, he said, he would live to travel the world as a commercial pilot.
Johnson, who is a member of the soccer team and marching band at Baldwin-Woodville, has had an appreciation for history. He said Viking Middle School teachers called him “Mr. History.”
“I want to thank my friends who supported me along with my family,” he said. That includes his father Ryan, mom Jennifer and brother Douglas and sister Lila.
