Syttende Mai 2021: Chairitage event is on!

While the pandemic has changed a few things in our lives, one good thing we have to look forward to this year is Syttende Mai in Woodville! IT IS ON for 2021!
This year is only ONE DAY of activities and the Woodville Historical Society will again be having the CHAIRITAGE Auction! A popular activity during Syttende Mai is the “People’s Choice” vote! This is where the general public has a say in who wins this prize as they vote for their favorite chair! The chairs will be available to view on the sidewalk outside the Historical Society until 7pm on Friday, weather permitting.
If you have your own chair, great! But if not, we have LOTS of chairs at the historical society and for $5 you can buy one! Now all you have to do is decorate your safe chair (not wobbly) with family-friendly sayings, pictures, paint, stencils, etc. If you want to enter your chair in the contest, there is a $10 fee. This year we have only two categories being judged: ages up to 12 and then 13 and above. The 1st place prize includes a gift certificate with trophy and the 2nd place prize is a hand-painted trophy!
The number to call if you have any questions, want to register your chair or you want to buy a chair, just call 715-698-2382. Information on the Chairitage Event will be posted in the front windows of the Woodville Historical Society, 130 Main Street.
Drop-off of finished chairs will be at the Woodville Historical Society on Thursday, May 13th from 5-7pm and Friday, May 14th from 1-4pm. Chairs will not be accepted after 4pm on Friday, as our panel of judges will vote on the chairs Friday night.
We are hoping to see you on MAY 15th to have a great day of fun, food and activities! The Woodville Historical Society will be selling masks outside of the building on Saturday morning.
