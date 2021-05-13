In a few short days, Woodville will celebrate their 70th annual Syttende Mai. Nor-weigen or not, Saturday, May 15 is a day you won’t want to miss.
Constitution Day is the national day of Norway and is an official public holiday ob-served on 17 May each year. Among Norwegians, the day is referred to simply as Syttende Mai (“Seventeenth May”), Nasjonaldagen (“National Day”) or Grun-nlovsdagen (“Constitution Day”).
In Woodville, Syttende Mai is a yearly tradition that brings in visitors from all over. For 2021, organizers have shortened the festival to one day in an effort to keep people safe.
With that in mind, they said they have lengthened the parade route so spectators can spread out more. They have some great food vendors available and the majori-ty will be found by the Jordahl Building (behind the fire hall) and a couple at or by the Legion. They encourage attendees to come enjoy some “World Famous” Lions hamburgers! Adult beverages will also be available as well as soft drinks.
The day will feature some terrific music, which will be at the Amphitheater so that people can be outside and safer.
There will be a kiddie tractor pull after the parade and the Uff Da Run in the morn-ing. Don’t forget the Queen Coronation at the amphitheater.
It is a full day with lots of fun and the Woodville Lions wanted to find a way to bring the community together while being as safe as they can during the ongoing pandemic.
“Syttende Mai is our start to summer and it is our largest fundraiser. It has been difficult with the cancellation of the event last year. We start our planning extreme-ly early and since we did not know if vaccines would be widely available or where we would be at with the pandemic, we felt the scaled back version would be the best. But we will still have fun! Next year, we should be back to our “normal” schedule. See you on the 15th!”
