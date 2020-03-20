There will be no Syttende Mai in 2020.
The Woodville Lions Club made the announcement in a 276-word-post on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon, nearly two months before the event was held.
“We are extremely disappointed that this decision had to be made, but we are confident that for our community and for our club, the right decision was made,” the post read.
Lions Club President Don Timmerman explained discussions started in earnest Friday when members were on the phone with local and regional health care professionals.
“Based on what they are hearing from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the health care people thought it might be prudent to cancel festivities for this year,” he said. “This move wasn’t made out of panic or fear. The health care officials are just unsure how this whole situation is going to play out.”
Based off of the actions made by the state concerning schools, the procedures instituted by hospitals and nursing homes, and many other large public functions being canceled due to the corona virus and the CDC’s recommendations of limiting gatherings of more than 50 people, Timmerman said the Lions’ Club Board of Directors made the cancel call.
It’s believed to be the first time Syttende Mai has been outright cancelled. Timmerman said individual events had to have been cancelled due to weather before, such as the parade during a thunderstorm.
The corona virus also played a factor into the second reason why it was cancelled.
As Timmerman explained, the club was getting to a time when large upfront costs had to be paid. Even though the event is still two months away, the expenses are starting now.
“We know what’s it’s going to cost every year,” he continued. Discussion then ensued about the potential waste of putting expenses toward the event only to cancel it.
“The Board decided the money could be put to a better use for other community needs and projects, we just weren’t willing to take the risk of spending it and not getting anything out of it,” Timmerman concluded.
Using Facebook as a litmus test to gauge public reaction, Timmerman said most of the responses were positive and the public understands what the situation is.
