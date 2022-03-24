St. Croix County law enforcement went to a rural Hammond home Wednesday afternoon with the intent of arresting a man on warrants out of Minnesota.
Four hours later, they got their man after a standoff that involved multiple law enforcement and health officers.
The sheriff's office reported they first arrived on scene around 1 p.m., in the 1700 block of 119th Ave., to pick up Jeffrey Lee Johnson, 28, who was wanted.
Johnson instead barricaded himself and refused to communicate with deputies. An excess of 10 officers were on scene including those from Baldwin Area Ambulance, St. Croix County Behavioral Health, Crisis Negotiators and the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).
The ERU was called because there were rumors Johnson was armed, but that turned out to be false.
Johnson turned himself in after hearing the St. Croix County K-9 was on site and was ready to be utilized.
The sheriff's office was happy to report no one was injured.
In addition to the Minnesota charges, Johnson will now be facing charges from this incident.
