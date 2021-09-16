Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd announced Thursday afternoon a suspect has been arrested in connection with the quadruple homicide case.
Darren Lee McWright (Osborne), 56, St. Paul, was arrested on a Dunn County warrant by the St. Paul Police Department and is currently held in the Ramsey County Jail.
Bygd also stated law enforcement is still looking for Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, who is believed to be in the Twin Cities area. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
