This spring Wisconsin voters will have an opportunity to choose a new justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Who fills that opening matters, as the Court decides 95% of issues that affect our rights and liberties. It is important that you vote for the candidate that best aligns with your beliefs.
Unlike fall elections, spring elections are nonpartisan. Voters will not choose between party candidates. This year there are four candidates vying for the state supreme court justice position.
A Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, February 21 and the two candidates with the most votes will move on to the Spring General Election on Tuesday, April 4, where a winner will be chosen.
There will also be other races listed in both elections, such as circuit court positions, municipal races, or school board positions. Therefore, voters need to know what is on their ballot, and be aware of what candidates stand for to make their best decision.
Candidate information can usually be found in local newspapers as well as online. Most candidates have their own website. There are also websites such as Ballotpedia.org and the League of Women Voters’ VOTE411.org where candidates answer questions in their own words. A recording of the candidates’ forum by WisPolitics can be found at YouTubeWiStateSupremeCourtforum2023.
How to Vote
Wisconsin offers three voting choices: by absentee ballot; early in person voting, from February 7-18; and on election day, February 21. Answers to questions can be found at MyVote.wi.gov, and by calling or emailing the Wisconsin Elections Commission (608-266-8005, elections@wi.gov).
Prior to February 21st, voters need to do two things to be ready.
Every voter needs to be registered to vote. You can register online at MyVote.wi.gov until February 1. Also, at MyVote.wi.govyou can also request an absentee ballot to be sent to you, can find your local clerk, your voting place, and more.
All Wisconsin voters are required to have a photo ID. If you don’t have a driver’s license, there are other options, including a free Wisconsin ID that can be obtained at the Division of Motor Vehicles. CheckBringIt.wi.gov for more options.
