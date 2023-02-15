This spring Wisconsin voters will have an opportunity to choose a new justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Who fills that opening matters, as the Court decides 95% of issues that affect our rights and liberties.  It is important that you vote for the candidate that best aligns with your beliefs.

Unlike fall elections, spring elections are nonpartisan.  Voters will not choose between party candidates.  This year there are four candidates vying for the state supreme court justice position.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.