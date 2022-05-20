On Sunday, April 24, more than 300 supporters of Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley came together at Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, WI for the 17th Annual Reach for the Stars Boots & Bling Gala. After virtual events in 2020 and 2021, an in-person event was held. Guests were encouraged to wear county chic attire, enjoy auctions, raffles, delicious food and live entertainment by local artist, Chris Kroeze.
“The Reach for Stars gala is held in April every year to mark Family Strengthening Month” said Family Resource Center Executive Director Agnes Ring. “The generous financial support provided by local businesses, individual donors, and community leaders at this event –and throughout the year--reflects a caring community. The event shines a light on the challenges of families raising young children and the life- changing work of our parent educators.”
The event raised $72,500 to support Family Resource Center’s mission of providing education, resources, and support for families with young children in Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties. Family Resource Center is a nonprofit founded in 1998 and located in Baldwin, Wisconsin
Each year, Family Resource Center acknowledges an individual at the event for their leadership, dedication, and service through the annual John M. Coughlin Volunteer Award. The award honors the memory of Coughlin’s extraordinary leadership, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of children and families in the region, as well as his vision to create a comprehensive early childhood system through United Way St. Croix Valley and Success By 6 initiatives.
Board President Barry Cain, Superintendent of the Ellsworth School District, presented the 2022 award to Board member Carla O’Connell, who has served on the Board of Directors for more than 20 years and was a member of the first Reach for the Stars Committee. Carla continues to demonstrate passion and dedication by serving on the Board, Reach for the Stars committee and working in the community sharing the importance of early childhood education. Carla was also a key leader in the Family Resource Center office expansion, restoration, and design in 2018. Carla and her husband Mike own O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Guests heard from a Family Resource Center parent participant as part of the event program. Nicole, an Amery resident, shared that she learned of Family Resource Center programs at the age of 17, as a single parent of two young boys. “I am so grateful that my family and I get to learn together and grow strong. There is nothing more I want my children to know that I did my best and sometimes asking for help is doing just that.”
This event is made possible by the generosity of the many Reach for the Stars sponsors:
Diamond Sponsors - Nilssen’s Foods, OEM Fabricators, Inc. and O’Connell Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Platinum Sponsors – Countryside Apartments, Hiawatha National Bank, Health Partners: Amery, Hudson and Westfields Hospital and Clinics Gold Sponsors – First State Bank and Trust, WESTconsin Credit Union
Silver Sponsors – Bremer Bank, Citizens State Bank, Family Friendly Workplaces, First Bank of Baldwin, FNC Bank, Homestead Veterinary Clinic, Kristo Orthodontics, Nolato Contour, Royal Credit Union, SF Insurance Group, Smiles in Motion, TMS Tire and Auto, Village Pharmacy, Xcel Energy
Event Sponsors – Showtime Entertainment, Just In Live Stream, Scott Coolidge, Suzanne Wynveen Photography
Head to Family Resource Center’s website, frcscv.org/reach-for-the-stars/ to view the many silent auction and dessert auction sponsors.
The event was led by Family Resource Center Development and Communications Coordinator, Sarah Weiske along with committee members, Barbara Nelson, Carla O’Connell, Larry Gee, Lester Halstead, Pat Gardner, Ryma Lindquist, Amber Richardson, Julie Foss, Sharon Reyzer and Jennifer Jones.
Thank you to all who supported and attended the gala, Family Resource Center is grateful to you for your support!
