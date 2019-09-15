The 2019-2020 school year is off to a great start (knock on wood). The start of the year is always an exciting time, especially seeing all the smiling faces of the kids! Whether it is the shy smile of the 1st grader or the sarcastic smile of the high schooler, it is all fun.
There are a lot of exciting things happening this year in the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District. As we continue our journey to personalize learning, we are meeting each of our students wherever they are at in mathematics. It doesn’t matter whether it is a 7th grader that needs 10th grade math or a 3rd grader that needs 2nd grade math, we meet them there and move them forward. This has been working well. One of the best things I have seen is that very few students are saying things like, “I hate math” or “I can’t do math.” They like math, and that is awesome. Mathematics has always had this stigma that you can either do it or you can’t. I do not believe that. Everyone is able to do math! We just do not all think alike, sometimes we have to approach math from a different angle or go at a different pace. We are also doing a lot of project based activities across all our classrooms.
As most of you know, mental health across the country is a concern. The Baldwin-Woodville Area School District received a Mental Health Grant, which will allow us to hire a mental health navigator. This person will not only work with students but she will also work with families, helping to connect them to available resources. The district is also focusing on social-emotional learning and being a trauma sensitive school. To start school, the entire staff heard from a trauma informed care expert. He did a great job presenting to staff. Giving us valuable interventions and tips to use with students. We also believe that social media and cell phones play a part in the mental health issue. Therefore we are being more aggressive in limiting the use of cell phones and social media at school. We all need a break from our cell phones.
Another exciting thing that the school district is exploring, is the idea of a community pool. Many people have been asking when will we be getting a pool. No plans have been made to build a pool but there has definitely been a lot of interest. Many people believe that it is a very important activity for our kids and the community. Therefore, we have begun to explore the idea of building a pool again. Where and whether it is an outdoor, indoor, or domed pool have not been determined yet. Along with the pool, the idea of artificial turf has come up again. With artificial turf at the stadium, the field will get used a lot more. Not only would football use the field but so would PE classes, soccer, band, track, baseball, and softball. The field would be used all the time, except for the winter. Right now, the field is used about 10 times and requires a lot of maintenance. We will be sharing information and possible ideas with the community at the following meetings. Make it a great year!!
Saturday, October 5, at 10 am at the high school auditorium
Thursday, October 10, at 7 pm at the high school auditorium
Monday, October 14, at 7 pm at the Viking middle school library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.