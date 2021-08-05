Many thanks to the local gardeners who shared their beautiful gardens with over 100 members of the Baldwin-Woodville area and those from afar. Besides locals, people came from Rice Lake, Cumberland, St. Paul and more to view the gardens on display during the Botany Belles & Beaus Community Garden Tour. Being able to share and visit about plants with those who attend makes the extra weeding and preparation for the event worth it. This year the tour featured the gardens of Tom and Kathleen Vandeberg, Debby and Marlin Walters, Jean and Don Nelson, and Wendy and Dale Kramer. Each garden had features that stood out and made it unique. Despite the dry weather, the gardens were colorful.
In conjunction with the garden tour, the club sponsored a flower show titled Beyond the Garden Gate at the Kramers. The show was judged by three certified Wisconsin Garden Club Federation judges. It included horticultural entries and three design categories. Jeanne Niccum’s Reflective Design was awarded the show’s top design honor by the judges. Attendees of the show decided on the People’s Choice Awards. Mary Hampton’s Mass Design was chosen as the top design by the voters and Elvera Jacot’s hanging begonia basket was the top horticultural choice. Many thanks to everyone who cast their ballot.
Preparation is already underway for next year’s tour. If you are interested in gardening, floral design, public service or meeting people with a common interest in gardening, the Botany Belles and Beaus might be for you.
