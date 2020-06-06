Gethsemane Church’s Summer Food and Fun is starting up again Wednesday, June 3rd at 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm every Wednesday until August 12. Summer Food and Fun is a community program for families with kids to help them out in the weeks of summer with additional food. Each week we will have bag(s) of groceries for pick up. This year we will also be sending a fun craft or activity home. Summer Food and Fun is made possible by local area businesses donations. It’s not a church service.
Directions? Questions? Please call one of us: Gethsemane Lutheran Church 1350 Florence Street, Baldwin- 715-684-2984, Deb Mattison- 715-684-3290 or Gerard Buechter- 715-222-0359.
