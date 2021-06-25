Summer events back at Library

The Baldwin Public Library held its first summer activities. On June 9, kids were entertained by an outdoor performance from the Magic of Isaiah. Then, six days later, kids built, decorated and flew their own kites with assistance from Baldwin Royalty. Upcoming events include Nature Day scheduled for 1 p.m., June 24 and a demonstration from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s K9 Unit 1 p.m., June 28.
