Cross Lutheran Church in Roberts will hold a screening of ‘Suicide: The Ripple Effect’ 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, March 10.
Suicide is a feature length documentary film, highlighting the journey of Kevin Hines, who at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Today, Kevin is a world-renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author.
The film chronicles Hines’ personal journey and the ripple effect it has on those who have been impacted by his suicide attempt and his life’s work since. In addition, the film highlights the stories of individuals and families who are utilizing their personal tragedy to bring hope and healing to others.
The event starts at 6 p.m., with a community resource fair and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m. At 8:15, a discussion will be held in which mental health issues affect the community, what individuals can do to fight the stigma and support those facing mental health challenges with other local organizations and community health members.
The screening was made possible from sponsorship by The Heart and Mind Connection, The Kindness Krew from St. Croix Central Middle School and Cross Lutheran Church.
The event is free, but due to limited seating, reservations are required. To reserve a seat, type in Cross Lutheran Church – Roberts, Wisconsin on Facebook and scroll down on their page until you see the link for Suicide.
