Students spent spring break at “The Happiest Place on Earth”

The St. Croix Central High School Band and Choir departments spent its Spring Break making memories and having a good time.
The departments spent five nights and four days at Disney World in Florida where besides visiting all four theme parks, some education and performing was done as well.
Band Director Sean Conway explained every three years the Band’s major trip has been to Florida during Spring Break.
This time, as he explained, “we thought it would be a real cool opportunity for the band and choir to combine forces, so the children couldn’t be pulled one way or the other.”
“It’s really fortunate that we share so many students,” he continued.
Choir Director Amanda Arnold said initially thought this trip would be in 2021, but thanks to COVID-19, it got pushed back. Students and chaperones flew down March 26 and returned March 31.
“For some of these children, it will be their first time on an airplane,” Conway said before the trip. “It’ll be their first trip to Disney for a lot of them.”
Students were able to stay on resort and with Park Hopper passes were able to visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.
As for the learning, Arnold stated, choir students voted to attend a workshop put on by Disney cast members on the recording and manufacturing of what a professional choir/singer would do.
“In addition, the ensemble skills they need to have to be a successful group,” she continued.
Conway said the band will perform four songs at Disney Springs, the theme park’s shopping center. One of the songs is going to be SCC’s theme song.
“It’s going to be a cool opportunity to be ambassadors for our school and our District,” he continued. “We’re going to be playing in front of who knows how many people. We will have to make sure we are playing our best.”
Seniors Makenna Hawkins, Grace Mansell and Mia Evans stated before the trip, they’ve heard from graduating seniors, this trip was one of the most memorable moments from their high school years. They added performing at Disney is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of them, but nerves won’t be a problem.
“Our music community is so close,” Evans explained. “A lot of us choose to go to these classes.”
They believe the trip is going to be like a grand finale or a family vacation especially after COVID-19.
“I want them to see the hard work they put in every day has paid off,” Arnold said, when asked what her wish list for the trip is. “Musicians don’t get that all the time. It’s fun seeing the opportunity of being in the arts. I want to keep exposing them to different things.”
Said Conway: “It gives (the students) a chance to be together outside the school building and make unique memories they will never get by being here.
“This is also a thank you to our Seniors for the time they put into our programs. It’s also to show off our freshmen that it’s worth sticking around and you get fun opportunities like these.”
Conway wanted to thank Arnold’s parents for their usage of a trailer to store their equipment in during the trip. He also said community members donated snacks along with water, so they were able to stay dehydrated (temperatures were predicted to be in the mid-70s for the week).
The students wanted to thank Conway and Arnold for all their extra hours to make this trip happen along with using their own Spring Break “to still be teachers.”
