The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 50 undergraduate majors and 22 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.
Enrollment was 8,393 in the fall.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR
Baldwin, WI
Andrea Aaby, Freshman, Pre Packaging
Austin Buhr, Freshman, BS applied science, Pre-Medicin/Pre-Prof
Natalie Maino, Freshman, undeclared/undecided
Rebecca Morton, Senior, BFA interior design
Evan Nielsen, Junior, BS packaging
Bailey Peterson, Junior, BS business administration
Britney Serafina, Freshman, BS dietetics
Hammond, WI
Devin Binkowski, Junior, BS business administration
Nicole Blodgett, Senior, Pre Dietetics (2nd mj)
Ashley Jahns, Junior, BS Criminal Justice & Rehab
Woodville, WI
Brittney Gullixson, Freshman, High School Special, undeclared/undecided
Hannah Phelps, Junior, BFA studio art
Nathan Thompson, Freshman, BS Mechanical Engineering, BS applied science
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.