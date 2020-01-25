The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.

The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 50 undergraduate majors and 22 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.

Enrollment was 8,393 in the fall.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR

Baldwin, WI

Andrea Aaby, Freshman, Pre Packaging

Austin Buhr, Freshman, BS applied science, Pre-Medicin/Pre-Prof

Natalie Maino, Freshman, undeclared/undecided

Rebecca Morton, Senior, BFA interior design

Evan Nielsen, Junior, BS packaging

Bailey Peterson, Junior, BS business administration

Britney Serafina, Freshman, BS dietetics

Hammond, WI

Devin Binkowski, Junior, BS business administration

Nicole Blodgett, Senior, Pre Dietetics (2nd mj)

Ashley Jahns, Junior, BS Criminal Justice & Rehab

Woodville, WI

Brittney Gullixson, Freshman, High School Special, undeclared/undecided

Hannah Phelps, Junior, BFA studio art

Nathan Thompson, Freshman, BS Mechanical Engineering, BS applied science

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.