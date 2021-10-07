An 18-year-old Baldwin-Woodville High School student was arrested Friday in Eau Claire on suspicion of making terroristic threats.
Isaiah M. Jafferi was still listed in the Eau Claire County jail as of Monday morning. Charges have yet to be filed as of Monday afternoon.
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger said its department was notified Friday morning about a concerning post on social media which was directed toward high school students.
The post caused the school to go on lockdown status as police were on-site investigating for two hours.
Once it was determined the post originated in Eau Claire, Krueger said jurisdiction turned over to the Eau Claire Police Department.
An Eau Claire Police spokesperson said Jafferi was found at a residence in the city and arrested without incident.
Homecoming activities including the Pep Fest and the football game went off as planned Friday afternoon and evening.
