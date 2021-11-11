Striker’s Lane and Sports Bar celebrated Halloween with a special activity Sunday, Oct. 31, when over 45 bowlers came together for an afternoon of bowling and lots of good fun which included plenty of prizes.
Jen Nickowski and Roxi Wakeen, organizers of the tournament, were extremely pleased with the turnout. “We’re so glad to be able to come back after Covid we held it in Baldwin,” Wakeen said.
Representing the Red Cedar Special Olympics organization, Wakeen applied for a grant from St. Croix Electric and was rewarded with funding from the company to help with the expenses.
On hand to assist were several local students and adults. Members of the Baldwin-Woodville SOS volunteered time as part of their community service. We so appreciate the high school students who come out and support events that make our community stronger.
Each team, composed of volunteers and athletes from Special Olympics, played three games. Of the several prizes handed out that day, some were awarded for top scorers and most improved game. It was a fantastic event considering we have been without bowling for two years. Judging from the smiles on the faces of those participating, that’s exactly what the day turned out to be.
Awards went to Aimee Stratton, top female game; Marie Levi, top female series; Jake Nahorniak and Ricky Ackatz, top male game; Ricky Ackatz, top male series; Most improved: Megan Kile, female and Hunter Thomas, male.
