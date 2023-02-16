The 2023 street projects for the Village of Baldwin were finalized during last week’s board meeting. 

The Board approved assessing special assessment to the selected properties on Curtis Street (intersection of 12th Ave.  west to cul-de-sac), Newton Street (intersection of Hwy. 12 to 8th Ave.), 8th Avenue (Newton Street to Curtis Street). 

