The 2023 street projects for the Village of Baldwin were finalized during last week’s board meeting.
The Board approved assessing special assessment to the selected properties on Curtis Street (intersection of 12th Ave. west to cul-de-sac), Newton Street (intersection of Hwy. 12 to 8th Ave.), 8th Avenue (Newton Street to Curtis Street).
Engineer Mike Stoffel explained the work being done consist of sewer, water, and road reconstruction on Curtis Street, replacing the sewer line at Newton Street and the water main line at 8th Avenue (except by the car wash).
Stoffel said the bids are due by March 3 so the Board can approve them for the March 8 meeting.
“Since it’s early in the bidding season we should get some interest and competitive bids,” he opined.
The project will start in May or June depending on the contractors’ schedule. Stoffel predicted the Curtis work is scheduled to take 45 days and will start first. The Newton/8th Ave. work will start after that and take 15 days.
Stoffel gave one last piece of advice for those living in those affected areas.
“If the weather is nice and it doesn’t rain, you can drive on it,” he said. “If it’s raining, you don’t want to drive on it because you’ll get stuck.”
Family Resource Center
Agnes Ring from the Family Resource Center spoke to the Board about two issues. One, was asking for the Village’s okay to be a sponsorship of a Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Development Economic Corporation, which they agreed to.
The second was applying for a façade grant for its building at 857 Main Street, which it now owns.
“Baldwin’s been very good to us, and we like our location,” Ring said. She added they recently became owners of the building within the last year which produced a few stressful moments.
“We had to act very fast because there was an offer on it before we knew it was for sale,” she stated.
The façade grant is similar what Parts City did on its building. After all the work and payments are made, Family Resource Center would receive a payment of 20 percent for its costs from the Village, estimated to be around $37,900.
“Now that we own the building, we would like to dress it up a little bit,” said board member Bill Findlay.
There is a potential catch, Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson advised the board. The previous building owner paid property taxes, Family Resource Center is a non-profit organization and therefore is going to apply for tax exempt status.
That didn’t deter Board members from giving their approval to both requests as they praised the work Family Resource Center has done over the years and the improvements will make Main Street look better.
Carlson added the Hogg Pen Bar and Grill is also in the process of going for the façade grant.
New EMS building
Contracts were awarded to multiple contractors for the new EMS building. Among local ones include Albrightson Excavating out of Woodville for site clearing and earthwork, CW Garage Door Distribution out of Woodville for specialty doors, Monarch Paving out of Amery for asphalt paving, Hartung Electric out of Elmwood for electrical and Skid Steer Guy out of Mondovi for concrete paving.
Other action
Approval was given for Lucky Paws Midwest to use Mill Pond Park for an Easter Egg hunt April 1. In addition, the 2023 contract was approved with St. Croix County ADRC for the use of the Senior Center.
Carlson also reminded those in attendance to come out and vote Feb. 21 for the State Supreme Court primary election.
