A forum for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates is scheduled at University of Wisconsin-Stout, two weeks before the spring primary.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Forum will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in room 205 of Sorensen Hall, at the northeast corner of 10th Avenue E. and S. Broadway Street.
The event is free and open to the public.
A meet-and-greet with two of the candidates, Ed Fallone and Daniel Kelly, will begin at 5 p.m. in the Sorensen Hall atrium. The third candidate, Jill Karofsky, will participate by video.
The moderator will be Danielle Wagner, a news anchor at WEAU TV 13 in Eau Claire. Candidates will open the forum with brief statements followed by questions from Wagner.
In the statewide spring primary Tuesday, Feb. 18, the top two vote-getters in the Supreme Court race will advance to the spring general election Tuesday, April 7.
Fallone is a Marquette University Law School professor, Kelly an incumbent justice and Karofsky a Dane County Circuit Court judge.
The event is being sponsored by UW-Stout’s Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation. Co-sponsors are the university’s Honors College and the Center for Applied Ethics, along with the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
“This will be the only opportunity for voters in northwest Wisconsin to meet and hear the views of the candidates,” said Professor Tim Shiell, Menard Center director. “One of them will be elected to a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and make important decisions on property rights, corporate rights, voting rights, civil rights, civil liberties and much more.
“So, the forum is a perfect fit with our mission since the decisions of Wisconsin Supreme Court have tremendous impacts on our civil liberties and their relationship to institutions and innovation,” Shiell said.
The Menard Center recently received a $2.36 million donation from the Menard family, Wisconsin natives and owners of a Midwestern chain of home improvement stores that included renaming the center.
The center will host its third annual Civil Liberties Symposium Monday and Tuesday, April 6-7.
