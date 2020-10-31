MENOMONIE, Wis. (October 22, 2020) - Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this academic year through the Stout University Foundation Inc.
Scholarship recipients from this area are:
Woodville, WI – Nathan Thompson, Applied Science; Mechanical Engineering, American Foundry Society Scholarship; Stout Scholars Award
The students received the awards during a fall virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped more than 10,486 students receive a college education. Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $14.7 million over the years.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
