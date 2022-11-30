 Sean VanderWaal and his team of Chippewa Valley Technical College Horticulture Club students took matters into their own hands.

For the second year, students in the club worked to remove an invasive plant species called Buckthorn. Their sights were set on the Putnam Park State Natural Area near Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Buckthorn works to outcompete native vegetation, taking over the forest floor, utilizing necessary nutrients and changing the entire structure of the forest.

