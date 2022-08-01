A 17-year-old Stillwater teenager died Saturday when he was stabbed on the Apple River, which left four other people injured.
Isaac Schuman was pronounced dead at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. His family identified him in a news release to KARE-11 Sunday night.
Charges have yet to be officially announced against Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minn., who is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office, they received a call at 3:47 p.m., with the report several people had been stabbed on the Apple River, while recreational tubing, just upstream from the State Highway 35/64 bridge in the town of Somerset.
Upon deputies’ arrival, five people were found with stab wounds to their midsections. Medical care was provided to the victims by law enforcement, citizens, and emergency service responders. The suspect, later identified as Miu, left the scene and was presumed to still be armed with a knife.
All five victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals. Two of the victims were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and two were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital.
Miu was located at the exit point for tubers on the Apple River, which was located at the Village Park in Somerset. Several witnesses had alerted law enforcement to his location, and he was taken into custody without incident.
The other victims are all in stable conditions, ranging from serious to critical injuries to their torso/chest areas.
-- 20-year-old male, from Luck
-- 22-year-old male from Elk River, Minnesota
-- 22-year-old male from Luck
-- 24-year-old female from Burnsville, Minnesota
Bringmethenews.com was able to identify the 24-year-old female as Rhyley Mattison, who has started a Gofundme account to pay for her medical bills.
“Some friends and I were tubing when we came across a group who were asking for our help,” she said. “My friends and I went over to see what was going on and there was an older man there being inappropriate and was asked to leave but wouldn’t. The older man ended up having a knife and stabbed a few friends of mine and myself included.
“I’m starting this go fund me because I currently lost my job and I have no way of paying for these medical bills and I’m struggling making ends meet right now.”
The Sheriff’s Office added this is an ongoing investigation as investigators are still attempting to interview witnesses as to the sequence of events, as well as attempting to determine a motive for the stabbings. If anyone has video of this incident, prior to or during the event, contact Investigator John Shilts at (715) 381-4319 or by email at john.shiltsjr@sccwi.gov.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the agencies that responded to assist with this incident and express our gratitude to the citizens that stepped in to provide care and comfort to the victims.
