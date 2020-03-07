Stepping On is a free falls prevention program that is proven to reduce falls in those living in the community.
Who can benefit? Anyone who is: 60 years or over; has had a fall in the past year; fearful of falling; living at home or in an apartment; this program is not intended for those who rely on a walker or wheelchair or those who have dementia.
What you will learn: The Stepping On workshop meets for two hours a week for seven weeks. Topics include simple and fun balance and strength training; the role vision plays in keeping your balance; how medications can contribute to falls; ways to stay safe when out and about in your community; what to look for in safe footwear; how to check your home for safety.
Here are dates, times, and locations of the Stepping On Workshops being offered. Registration is required and space is limited. Contact Tara Murdzek, ADRC Caregiver Support Coordinator at 715-381-4366.
Hudson Hospital
Conference Room
405 Stageline Rd
Hudson
Mondays, April 6 – May 18
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Centre -- 425 E 5th Street -- New Richmond
Tuesdays, April 14 – May 26
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
