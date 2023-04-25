The trial of former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel P. Steffen began Monday, April 24, in St. Croix County in the Branch 1 Courtroom of Judge Scott J. Nordstrand.
Steffen, a former Osceola resident now living in Florida, is being represented by Eric Nelson, an attorney from a Bloomington, Minn., law firm.
Steffen was charged last year by the Wisconsin Department of Justice with three counts of producing representations depicting nudity after two women came forward about relationships they allegedly had with Steffen and sexual encounters they said he captured via video recordings without their consent.
Each of the charges carries a fine of not more than $10,000 or a prison sentence of not more than 3.5 years, or both.
The trial is expected to last at least three days and possibly four, with much of Monday’s session being devoted to the selection of 13 county residents as jurors for the trial.
During the selection, potential jurors were queried about a number of connected issues - including their opinions about whether they could sit on a panel and help issue a verdict based on the evidence.
During the questioning period, the attorneys dismissed three of the 23 potential jurors for various reasons, replacing them with three others from the pool of more than 40 who were brought into the courtroom for the selection.
Following the questioning that lasted more than an hour, the defense attorney and the two Justice Department attorneys prosecuting the case were tasked with striking five jurors each from the panel to reduce it to 13 members. Twelve are actively sitting on the jury, while the thirteenth member would join the panel in the event one would have to be removed.
The state and the defense began the trial with opening statements to the jury, followed by the calling of technical witnesses by the state.
The Justice Department’s prosecuting attorneys are David Maas and Edward Minser, and it was Minser who provided the state’s opening statement to the jury.
Calling Steffen a “selfish and egotistical man,” he told the jury that the state would prove that the defendant had “set a trap” for the women in his own home to capture “intimate representations” or video recordings of their sexual encounters without the women knowing about it or giving their permission to be recorded.
In addition, Minser said the videos were recorded when the victims expected privacy and that Steffen knew they did not provide consent.
Minser said the case was not about whether Steffen shared the videos or intended to share the recordings, he said the issue was about the “act of making the videos.”
Minser told the jury that there wouldn’t be much dispute about the basic facts – saying Steffen did manipulate an iPad to point at his bed in his home bedroom, turned the recording device on, and recorded two women when they expected privacy.
Minser said the state would work to prove through five witnesses that consent was never asked for nor given to the victims.
“You will be hearing from the victims and they will say they certainly did not consent,” Minser told the jury.
Nelson, the attorney for the defendant, said in his opening that there were a couple of central questions crucial to the case: whether the victims were actually responsible for expecting privacy, and whether Steffen knew they did not provide consent.
“There are two sides to this story,” Nelson told the jury panel. He also asked the jury to look closely at the evidence and to ask whether these were two separate “unique relationships” and whether there were expectations of privacy or whether those expectations could have been implied.
Nelson also emphasized that this was not a public corruption case and that Steffen is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.
“In the end, we’re confident you fill find [Steffen] innocent,” Nelson said.
Following a lunch break, the state opened its case by calling two technical witnesses, as well as began its interview of Special Agent Mary Van Schoyck.
The first witness, David Kleinhans, a Special Agent with the state, described how he assisted in the execution of warrants at Steffen’s office at the Burnett County Government Center, as well as Steffen’s home in Polk County.
He described how specific devices – a couple of iPhones and an iPad were found during the searches.
Kleinhans, through questioning, said there were a total of five electronic devices taken into evidence. Including the iPhones and iPad, the state also collected an HP computer, a ThinkPad, and some thumb drives they found in his home.
The state’s second witness of the day was Senior Digital Forensics expert Anthony Stofferahn, who described the various software and hardware used to extract and analyze the data collected from the electronic devices collected during the execution of the search warrants.
During the testimony of the first two witnesses, evidence was also logged into the record.
The day’s court session concluded with the testimony of Van Schoyck, who was the lead special agent assigned to the case.
Van Schoyck said that when she took over as lead agent it was her job to follow up on allegations that there had been potential improper relationships of public officials.
She testified that the allegations she began investigating originated in Burnett County.
The alleged first victim, who was being incarcerated in Burnett County, was first interviewed in by Van Schoyck, but denied knowing or having a relationship with Steffen.
After carrying out warrants for phone records and she began gathering evidence, Van Schoyck went back to interview the first victim who opened up and admitted to having a relationship with Steffen that went back to 2018 when she met Steffen regarding her case.
The same night after that first meeting, Van Schoyck said records of calls and texts between Steffen and the victim began and continued. Over the next year, Van Schoyck said there were more than 6,000 contacts between the victim and Steffen.
It was in May 2020 that the first victim acknowledged her relationship with Steffen after she had been told about the videos alleged to have been on Steffen’s device.
When Steffen was interviewed about the relationship, he denied contact with the first victim.
It was October of 2020 when the searches were made of Steffen’s office and home.
That concluded Monday’s testimony, but Van Schoyck was schedule to retake the stand on Tuesday morning.
A complete story about the remainder of the trial will be included in the next edition.
