Everyone is a pedestrian, whether commuting to the bus stop, entering, or exiting a building, or just out for a walk. There are many benefits of walking, but pedestrians can be vulnerable on the roads. 

An average of 53 pedestrians are killed and about 1,300 are hurt in crashes every year in Wisconsin. A pedestrian is injured every 10 minutes in crashes across the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.